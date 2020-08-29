Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival 2020 announced

Selected films from ASEAN countries plus China, South Korea and Japan will be screened, free of charge for the general public, at the Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival 2020 next month, with preventative measures against COVID-19 in place to ensure health and safety.







A 1972 Thai film “Nampueng Phrachan”, starring Sombat Metanee and Petchara Chaowarat, will be screened along with 21 selected films from ASEAN countries plus China, South Korea, and Japan at the Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival 2020 between 3-6 September 2020 at SF World Cinema Central World.

The programs will be free of charge for audiences, with Thai and English subtitles provided. The tickets can be booked through pre-registration on the Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival Facebook page, starting from 1st September.



Other notable films featured in this festival include “Balloon” from China, and “A Girl Missing” from Japan.

Thailand’s Minister of Culture, Ittipol Khunpluem, said this film festival, being held for the 6th season with cooperation from the National Federation of Thai Film Associations, is intended to help promote international relations, generate revenue for the country and position Bangkok as the hub of film production in ASEAN region.

At this festival, precautionary measures against COVID-19 will be strictly enforced to ensure the health and safety of audiences.(NNT)











