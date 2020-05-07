Phuket cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, wave 2m. high, maximum temp 37 °C

Southern Part Weather (West Coast)

Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms mostly in Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 25-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-36 °C. Northwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers areas.







During 6 – 9 May, isolated to scattered thunderstorms. During 10 – 12 May, scattered thunderstorms. Minimum temperature 23-27°C. Maximum temperature 34-37°C. Westerly winds 20 – 35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters in the thunderstorm areas.



Loading…

















