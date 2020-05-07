Phuket cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, wave 2m. high, maximum temp 37 °C

Phi Phi Islands, Andaman Sea, a paradise on earth for snorkeling and diving enthusiasts near Province of Phuket. (TAT photo).
Southern Part Weather (West Coast)

Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms mostly in Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 25-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-36 °C. Northwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers areas.



During 6 – 9 May, isolated to scattered thunderstorms. During 10 – 12 May, scattered thunderstorms. Minimum temperature 23-27°C. Maximum temperature 34-37°C. Westerly winds 20 – 35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters in the thunderstorm areas.

Phuket 7 days Weather Forecast
