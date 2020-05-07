Chiang Mai hot to very hot, maximum temp 42 °C during the day

Chiang Mai and Northern Part Weather

Hot to very hot with isolated thunderstorms and gusty wind mostly in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Tak, KamphaengPhet and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 24-29 °C. Maximum temperature 37-41 °C. Southwesterly winds 10-30 km/hr.







During 6 – 9 May, hot to very hot. Isolated thunderstorms mostly in the lower part. Minimum temperature 24-28°C. Maximum temperature 37-42°C. During 10 – 12 May, hot during the day. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with gusty wind and hails. Minimum temperature 22-25°C. Maximum temperature 36-39°C. Southwesterly wind 10-30 km/hr.



