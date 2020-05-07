Temples empty on Visakha Bucha Day

Wat Chaimongkol Royal Temple in South Pattaya was one of many temples quiet on Visakha Bucha Day this year.

The central government cancelled or postponed all holidays in May to keep crowds from gathering and prevent the spread of covid-19.







Visakha Bucha Day on May 6, normally bustling with activity, was not exempted from the ban. Merit making and the annual candle procession will have to wait.

The Buddhist Holy Day, one of the most venerated holidays on the Buddhist calendar, marks the beginning of the Buddhist Era 2,557 years ago and celebrates the miracle of the Buddha being born, reaching enlightenment, passing away, and achieving final release from the circle of rebirth, all on the same date.

















