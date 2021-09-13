Phuket announces closure of businesses and alcohol ban following emergence of new cluster

Thailand’s Phuket province has tightened measures to contain COVID-19 after a new cluster emerged at the main branch of the ‘Super Cheap’ department store on Saturday.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonsiew has announced elevated measures, including business closures and activity prohibition orders. The preventive measures, effective from September 15th to 28th, include the prohibition of activities with more than 100 participants and alcohol consumption in public areas. Game zones and theme parks in department stores, malls, community malls and similar types of businesses are to close.







Alcohol sales and consumption in restaurants are banned, while markets are limited by social distancing of four square meters per person. Convenience stores can open from 4am to 11pm. Parks, sports fields, any open-air activity spaces and fitness centers can open until 9pm but are limited to the prescribed capacity. Social activities are also prohibited unless necessary.



Meanwhile, the authorities and private offices on Phuket are urged to resume work-from-home arrangements, while entertainment businesses can conduct filming and other production work with no audience and not more than 100 crew in total. (NNT)



























