Phuket announces 7-hour curfew from now, until further notice

Bangkok, 28 March, 2020, at 16.00 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to inform international and domestic tourists in Phuket that starting from 20.00 Hrs. 28 March, a curfew will be in place for seven hours nightly, until further notice.







Mr. Phakaphong Tavipatana, Governor of Phuket Province and Director of the Committee of Communicable Disease of Phuket Province, issued an announcement seeking the collaboration of local residents and tourists in Phuket to remain in their residence from 20.00 – 03.00 Hrs., with the exception of urgent errands.

The curfew is effective from 28 March, 2020 until further notice.

TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (https://www.tatnews.org/). For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.







For constant updates of Thailand’s COVID-19 control measures for travelers, please visit https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php.

This press release is published on 28 March, 2020, at 16.00 Hrs. All information is accurate at the current time but can be changed depending on the situation. The TAT Newsroom will not be updating this press release but will issue new updates as soon as further information becomes available.











