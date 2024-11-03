Phu Ruea chills and Na Haeo blanketed in mist as tourists flock for scenic views in Northern Thailand

LOEI, Thailand – Phu Ruea in Loei Province experienced a chilly morning today with temperatures dropping to 13°C, attracting tourists eager to enjoy the cold weather and misty sea views, November 3. Meanwhile, despite the rain and low visibility on Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai, tourists braved the conditions, umbrellas in hand, to capture the serene atmosphere.



In Loei, temperatures have steadily dropped, particularly at the mountain tourism sites. At Phu Ruea National Park, the temperature reached a low of 13°C, with visitors hiking to the peak to enjoy the refreshing breeze. Known for its breathtaking views at 1,365 meters above sea level, Phu Ruea offers a natural landscape shaped like a ship’s bow, ideal for sunrise and misty sea vistas. Many tourists also visit the revered “Phra Buddha Nawaphothisai,” a seated Buddha statue on the mountain’s summit. Visitors are advised to bring warm clothing to stay comfortable in the brisk weather.







The national park also offers camping at Phu San, located 1.5 km from the peak, where the climate remains cool year-round. Particularly from October to January, it’s a perfect spot for a camping retreat amid nature. Na Haeo District’s Phu Kho Noi, known for its panoramic mist and sunrise views, has become a popular destination for campers seeking an unforgettable morning mist experience.

On Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai’s Chom Thong District, tourist numbers remained high despite rain totaling 63 mm at the peak, where the temperature was recorded at 11°C. Visibility was reduced due to fog, yet tourists took photos and absorbed the atmosphere. At Kew Mae Pan viewpoint (KM 42), heavy fog and 35 mm of rain kept the temperature around 13°C, yet many tourists eagerly awaited their turn to explore the 3-km nature trail, famous for rare flora, including the red Rhododendron flowers.









The Doi Chang Mub base, a military-operated tourist site run by Task Force Phamuang in Chiang Rai, provided a tranquil escape with camping and panoramic views of the Thai-Myanmar border mountains. Soldiers stationed there offer safety advice and a coffee shop run by trained military baristas, serving hot beverages as visitors enjoy the cold, misty surroundings.

The task force recently refurbished the Doi Chang Mub base’s viewing areas with flowers from the Royal Project in Doi Tung, enhancing the area for visitors. Besides the misty mountain views, visitors can also witness sunsets from this unique location. (TNA)

































