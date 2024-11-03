Seamless Travel Awaits – AOT rolls out Biometric System to enhance passenger experience across six airports

BANGKOK, Thailand – Airports of Thailand (AOT) is rolling out a cutting-edge biometric system across six major airports, including Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang. From streamlined check-ins to faster boarding, this new tech promises a smoother, more efficient travel experience for all passengers!



Now, your next journey in Thailand is even more effortless. Embrace travel innovation and get ready to explore the Land of Smiles with more ease than ever!

The AOT has launched a new Automated Biometric Identification System powered by Facial Recognition technology, aimed at delivering a faster, more convenient, and secure experience for passengers across six AOT airports. Initially available to domestic travellers starting 1 November 2024, the system will extend to international passengers from 1 December 2024.







Passengers opting to use the biometric system can register at check-in through one of two methods:

Counter Check-In: Request airline staff to register their facial data via the CUTE boarding pass reader, securely capturing both facial and travel document information as a Token within the system.

Self-Check-In Kiosks (CUSS): After using a kiosk to check in, passengers may select their airline, choose “Enrollment,” scan the boarding pass barcode, insert a passport or ID, and complete the process with a facial scan. The system then securely stores the data as a Token.

Once enrolled, passengers consent to the use of their biometric data for that specific journey, eliminating the need to present a passport or boarding pass at baggage drop, security checks, and boarding.

This biometric technology integrates seamlessly with AOT’s passenger processing systems, including CUTE, CUSS, CUBD (automated baggage drop), PVS (Passenger Validation System), and SBG (Self-Boarding Gate), ensuring a smooth and efficient experience at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai airports.





































