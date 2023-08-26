Phu Khiao Forest – Nam Nao National Park and Phu Kradueng National Park certified as ASEAN heritage parks

Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek disclosed that Phu Khiao Forest – Nam Nao National Park and Phu Kradueng National Park are officially recognized as the 56th and 57th ASEAN heritage parks, respectively, at the 17th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on the Environment (17th AMME), held during August 23-24, 2023 in Lao PDR.







The meeting also bestowed the ASEAN Eco-Schools Award at secondary and primary levels to Ban Hua Hin Municipality Demonstration School for its exemplary efforts in inculcating environmental awareness in every aspect of education to students and surrounding communities. The school has adopted the “Whole School Approach” as the development framework for its 4 missions, i.e., policy, teaching and learning, school environment management, and participatory networking. Mr. Montri Chuathaisong, a teacher at Ban Hua Hin Municipality Demonstration School, was also bestowed with the ASEAN Youth Eco-Champions Award.







According to the Deputy Government Spokesperson, the Government places great importance on conserving national park areas and maintaining balance and sustainability of natural resources. The recognition of Thai national parks at the ASEAN level is the result of an integrative effort of all concerned agencies. The Deputy Government Spokesperson also commended Ban Hua Hin Municipality Demonstration School for its efforts in raising environmental awareness of the Thai youths. (PRD)













