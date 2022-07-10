Phitsanulokin northern Thailand welcomes tourists to white-water rafting on Khek River

The province of Phitsanulok has announced the season opening of white-water rafting on the Khek River, welcoming all tourists seeking an exciting activity to enjoy.

The Khek River, one of the most popular white-water rafting routes in Thailand, begins in the Phetchabun Mountains and flows through ThungSalaengLuang National Park and the famous Sitit and KaengSopha waterfalls before joining the Nan River in Bang KrathumDTheKhek River, one of the most popular white-water rafting routes in Thailand, begins in the Phetchabun Mountains and flows through ThungSalaengLuang National Park and the famous Sitit and KaengSopha waterfalls before joining the Nan River in Bang Krathum District.







The river is accessible for whitewater rafting from July until the first or second week of October. The typical starting point is in the Wang Thong District along an 8-kilometer stretch of river with 18 rapids ranging in difficulty from 1 to 5. Depending on the water level, the rafting excursion can last up to three hours.





Along the white-water rafting route, rafters will have the opportunity to practice maneuvering their rubber boats and getting a feel for the swift-moving currents and turbulent waters, which require prior rafting experience. The route also passes through a lush tropical landscape, enhancing the overall experience.

Phitsanulok is located approximately 370 kilometers north of Bangkok in the lower region of Northern Thailand.

Travelers are advised to contact the TAT Phitsanulok Office at 055-252743, 055-259907, or via email at [email protected] prior to making a reservation for the trip due to unexpected overflow caused by heavy rain. (NNT)





































