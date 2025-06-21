Pheu Thai’s Secretary-General denies PM resignation and parliament dissolution rumors

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Secretary-General of the Pheu Thai Party has firmly denied rumors that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra plans to resign or dissolve parliament after the 2026 budget bill passed its third reading. The government will continue to focus on key issues including the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute, the US “Trump tax” crisis, and other policies, urging politics not to overshadow these priorities.







Srawat Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports and Secretary-General of Pheu Thai, posted on social media:

“Regarding rumors that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra might accept proposals from some political parties to resign or dissolve parliament after the budget bill’s final approval, I want to clearly state that this is false. The Prime Minister has assured us that she will continue to address the country’s crises to the best of her ability, including the heightened diplomatic and security responses to the Thailand-Cambodia border issue and serious negotiations over the Trump tax issue, which have been well received by counterparties.



The government is committed to using its remaining term to implement policies such as:

-Drug suppression efforts

-Combating cybercrime, showing promising improvements

-Cost of living relief via 20-baht flat-rate electric train fares

-Enhancing quality of life through universal 30-baht healthcare

-Developing new man-made tourist destinations to create jobs and income

-Concrete measures to reduce household debt

-Beginning a systematic, inclusive constitutional reform process to establish fairer democratic rules linked more closely to the people



“Because of these reasons, the government insists it will continue working, not resign or dissolve parliament, as the goal is to resolve problems and make policy real. Continuity is essential for progress until the government’s term ends.”

He called on those spreading such rumors to consider the nation’s and people’s best interests and not let politics obscure important goals. “This government holds a mandate from the people and must fulfill its duties until the end of the term.” (TNA)

































