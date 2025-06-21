Coalition shakeup forces Thai government to restructure top-level ministerial oversight

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has signed an order reallocating the responsibilities of her deputy prime ministers following the Bhumjaithai Party’s formal withdrawal from the ruling coalition. Notably, Phumtham Wechayachai will now oversee the Ministry of Interior, while Peeraphan Saliratwipak is left without any new portfolio assignments.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued Order No. 184/2568, dated June 20, 2025, amending the previous delegation of authority to deputy prime ministers and ministers attached to the Prime Minister’s Office to act on behalf of the Prime Minister.







Under the revised assignments:

Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy PM, is now in charge of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, the Council of State, the National Office of Buddhism, and the Royal Society of Thailand.

Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Deputy PM, has been assigned to supervise the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Culture, and the Office of the Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office.



Prasert Chanthararuangthong, Deputy PM, now oversees the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation; Ministry of Digital Economy and Society; Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment; Ministry of Education; Ministry of Public Health; the Public Relations Department, the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, and national reform and unity agencies.

Prasert is also tasked with supervising several public agencies, including the National Cyber Security Agency, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), National Health Commission Office, Office of Knowledge Management and Development, Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion, Digital Government Development Agency, Social Enterprise Promotion Office, and the Thailand Professional Qualification Institute.



The reshuffle comes in the wake of Bhumjaithai’s departure from the coalition, necessitating a reassignment of portfolios formerly held by its ministers.

Notably absent from the new allocation is Deputy Prime Minister Peeraphan Saliratwipak, who has not received any additional duties and remains in charge of his previously assigned ministries. (TNA)

































