Thailand extends deadline for foreign work permits to prevent labor shortages

In a press conference following Tuesday’s (8 Aug) Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that the period for a certain group of foreign laborers to stay employed in Thailand without a work permit would be extended until September 30.

The original deadline for the measure was July 31.







This latest extension aims to ensure that foreign workers can continue to work, while preventing businesses from facing labor shortages.

Prior to this week’s Cabinet meeting, several government units had presented their work progress, including advances in areas such as village funds, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and public health. These achievements have been deemed successful implementations of government policy in their respective areas.







Gen Prayut also emphasized the government’s continued focus on the national land policy committee’s allocation of agricultural land to the people. He stressed that everything must be handled legally, whether leasing agricultural land or allowing it to be passed on to descendants, warning officials that failing to do so would lead to future problems.

The premier further noted that there have been many positive developments in the country, and urged citizens to be aware of such developments. (NNT)

















