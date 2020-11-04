‘Phat Thai’ Party to celebrate Thailand’s national dish in UK

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Rosa’s Thai Cafe are inviting UK residents to celebrate 75 years of Thailand’s national noodle dish with a Phat Thai Party in November with DIY kits available for nationwide UK delivery by Great Food 2U.







This activity coincides with the upcoming UK-wide lockdown (from 5 November to 2 December 2020).

Each DIY Phat Thai Party kit contains everything aspiring Thai chefs require to create a culinary masterpiece; customers only need to add fresh eggs from their local market to the following ingredients to complete the dish:

Rosa’s Phat Thai sauce

● Prawns or fried tofu

● Dried rice noodles

● Dried turnips

● Bean sprouts

● Spring onion

● Lime

Each kit also has a QR link to a step-by-step instructional cooking video, hosted by chef Saiphin Moore, so customers can rest assured that they are in the safe (virtual) hands of Rosa’s founding chef as they prepare their noodles.

Rosa’s is also offering DIY curry kits containing all the ingredients to replicate Saiphin’s authentic chicken or tofu Thai Green Curry at home.

Priced at £40 (delivery cost included), each kit serves four and is delivered nationally by Great Food 2U on Fridays. If there are less than four in the household, the leftover ingredients will last to make another fresh Phat Thai dish the next day.

The Phat Thai and Green Curry DIY kits are available to order from Monday, 11 November at https://greatfood2u.co.uk/restaurant/rosas-thai/

Customers are encouraged to join the celebration by sharing their final Phat Thai variations on social media, tagging @rosasthaicafe, @fanclubthailand and #PadThaiParty for a chance to win another Phat Thai kit free of charge. The winner will be announced at the end of November.









Visit www.fanclubthailand.co.uk/padthaiparty for more details.

From Thailand to Table

Phat Thai is truly a national dish with ingredients from all four corners of Thailand!

The rice noodles, Sen Chan, are from Chanthaburi on the east coast. Chanthaburi offers quiet beaches, waterfalls, national parks, and quaint seaside communities. Famous for tropical fruits, weekend gem markets, spotting Red Hawks and colourful Chantaboon mats, add this stop to your next East coast trip.

Tamarind is from Phetchabun in the North. Phetchabun is perfect for travellers seeking tranquillity and nature. Nestled between forested mountains and pine-filled national parks, explore Khmer ruins, trek to breath-taking viewpoints and camp under the stars for the ultimate sunrise in this hidden gem of Thailand.





Coconut palm sugar is from Southern Thailand. A visit to Thailand’s iconic Southern beaches and islands is a must. Swim, snorkel, dive and island-hop by long-tail boat to explore coral reefs and hidden lagoons, or simply relax on the white sandy beaches under the shade of a palm tree.

The best tofu is found in Yaowarat, Bangkok’s Chinatown. It is a feast for the taste buds, bursting with street food stalls. A stop in Bangkok is not complete without visiting the Grand Palace, a river trip, shopping, and sundown on a rooftop bar.











