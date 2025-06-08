‘Cheers to change’ – Thailand legalizes licensed community liquor production under new excise law

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand has enacted new legislation allowing licensed production of community-made liquor, creating new economic opportunities for small-scale producers and farming communities. The Excise Tax Act (No. 2), B.E. 2568 (2025), was published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on June 5 and came into effect on June 6, marking a shift in national policy toward supporting lawful grassroots distillation.







The law amends Section 153 of the original Excise Tax Act, requiring individuals or groups wishing to produce liquor or possess distillation equipment to apply for a license from the Director-General of the Excise Department. Applications must follow publicly declared regulations and conditions. Future Ministerial Regulations are expected to simplify access to commercial licenses for farmer groups, cooperatives, and small enterprises using domestically grown agricultural inputs.

Licensing criteria under the new law must not create monopolies, result in unfair treatment, or impose unnecessary burdens, except in cases involving foreign ownership or state enterprises acting on behalf of small producers. Licenses will be valid for three years, and liquor produced under this law may include added color or aroma.



Officials say the legislation removes longstanding barriers for new entrants in the sector, supports fairer competition, and helps promote community liquor as a viable product in domestic and tourism-linked markets.

According to the Excise Department, more than 2,100 registered producers currently operate under the excise tax system. In the 2024 fiscal year, community liquor production generated over 1.2 billion baht in tax revenue, highlighting the growing economic role of the sector. (NNT)

































