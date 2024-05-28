Permanent Secretary holds talks with Undersecretary of State of Poland

Mrs. Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, discussed with H.E. Anna Radwan-Röhrenschef, Undersecretary of State of Poland, during her visit to Thailand to lead 21 Polish companies to participate in the 1st Thailand-Poland Business Forum and ThaiFEX-Anuga Asia 2024.

Both sides discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation in political, trade and investment aspects. They met in preparation of the 3rd Political Consultation (DFM level) and extended their conversations to people-to-people ties, education, and culture. They also exchanged views on international situations such as the situations in Ukraine and Poland's Presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2025. (MFA)
























































