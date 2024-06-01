Permanent Secretary discusses with Director for Asia and Oceania of Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France

Mrs. Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, welcomed H.E. Mr. Benoît Guidée Director for Asia and Oceania, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, during the latter’s visit to Thailand to participate in the Roundtable meeting on culture, alongside cultural network representatives and counsellors from the French Embassies in ASEAN countries, which will be held at the French Embassy in Bangkok.

Both sides followed up the outcomes of the recent visits to France of Prime Minister, as well as ways to advance bilateral ties to Strategic Partnership, focusing on enhancing cooperation in infrastructure, transport and mobility, aerospace technology, energy transition, defence industry, education, and creative economy.







Both sides also explored cooperation within the ASEAN framework and discussed the implementation of the Indo-Pacific Strategy as well as the preparations for events to commemorate the 340th anniversary of the first contact between Siam and France in 2025. (MFA)

















































