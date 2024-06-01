Minor earthquake hits Koh Samui, no damage reported

The Earthquake Observation Division has reported that an earthquake occurred at 8:31 a.m. on June 1 in Bo Phut subdistrict, Koh Samui, Surat Thani province. The quake, which registered a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale and occurred at a depth of 2 kilometers, was felt by residents but caused no reported damage.

The division said it is now monitoring the situation and assessing potential risks associated with this minor seismic event. There have been no aftershocks thus far, and continued observation is planned.







Local authorities are advising residents to stay informed by following updates through official channels and adhering to any safety instructions issued. Meanwhile, the Thai Meteorological Department is also monitoring any weather conditions that could potentially impact the region following the earthquake. (NNT)



































