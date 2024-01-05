People warned to suspend outdoor activities due to chemical leak in Samut Prakan

The Pollution Control Department has deployed a team to investigate a chemical leak from a truck in Samut Prakan, warning the public to refrain from outdoor activities for 24 hours.

A chemical leak from a truck carrying 200-liter containers for pest control chemicals occurred in Samrong Nuea sub-district in the provincial seat, causing smoke in the area.







Director-General of the Pollution Control Department, Priyaporn Suwannakes said officials inspected and measured pollution levels due to the release of phosphine gas, commonly known as aluminum phosphide, used for pest control.

This substance is considered toxic, and it is essential to determine the severity of the situation and how far the chemical has spread. Normally, this substance has a dispersion radius of 5-20 meters. Preliminary information indicates that the chemical has already dissipated.







Furthermore, coordination with the Department of Agriculture is underway to verify whether the transportation adhered to the issued license and whether the storage of substances in containers was proper.

Nevertheless, a public warning is issued to exercise caution in engaging in outdoor activities unless necessary, as the half-life of the chemical is within 5-24 hours. There is still a risk of dispersion during this time. After 24 hours, the chemical quantity is expected to be significantly reduced, and effective dissipation is facilitated by good ventilation.







As for aluminum phosphide, it is a yellow or grayish crystalline solid that ignites upon contact with moisture in the air or water droplets. It is a highly toxic substance with immediate effects, causing irritation when inhaled, and at high concentrations, it can be fatal. However, the incident reported involves a minimal quantity of the substance. (TNA)



























