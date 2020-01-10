Penumbral lunar eclipse tonight

For those interested in the heavens, there will be a Penumbral lunar eclipse tonight:

Thailand

Penumbral lunar eclipse visible

Magnitude: -0.1161

Duration:4 hours, 4 minutes, 35 seconds

Penumbral begins:Jan 11 at 12:07:44 am

Maximum:Jan 11 at 2:10:02 am

Penumbral ends:Jan 11 at 4:12:19 am

Times shown in local time (ICT)

https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/map/2020-january-10?utm_source=EarthSky+News&utm_campaign=778e429085-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_02_02_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_c643945d79-778e429085-395247337

https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/in/thailand/bangkok?iso=20200110

