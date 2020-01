Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya’s Area General Manager Denis Thouvard (3rd left) and his management team welcomed Suthikiati Chirathivat (4th left), Chairman of the Board of Centara Hotels & Resorts, along with Khunying Dr. Suchitra Mongkolkiti (centre) and Dr. Ratana Norpanlob (5th right) to the resort recently.

