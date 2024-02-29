Peace talks with insurgents won’t fail, says Thai PM

During his ongoing visit to the southern border provinces, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirms peace talks between the government and a major insurgent group in the Deep South will not collapse with an aim to achieve reduction of violence and cessation of hostilities.

Feb 28 marks the 11th anniversary of peace talks initiated by the Yingluck administration, which signed a general agreement with the Barisan Nasional Revolusi (BRN), a major insurgent group active in the Thai South.







Even after the change to the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration and currently his administration, Srettha said the talks have continued. The Thai government delegation and BRN representatives agreed in a principle on a draft roadmap called the Joint Comprehensive Plan towards Peace (JCPP) during the resumed talks earlier this month. The plan includes public consultation, cessation of hostilities and finding a political solution to end the conflict.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that efforts for peace in the southern border provinces are ongoing, with a focus on opportunities and a better future for people in the region and whether to revoke the emergency decree in the areas is subject to security considerations.







“I don’t want to talk about insecurity today. I want to talk about opportunities and potential. I want everyone in the southern border provinces to have equal opportunities (as people in other regions). The previous governments have allocated a lot of budget here, but it’s not as successful as caring,” he said.

He said that his visit to the three southern border provinces for three days and two nights left a great impression. He expressed his satisfaction as the first prime minister in 10 years to stay overnight in the area. He urged trust in the government, which aims to connect people nationwide.







Regarding security, he noted a significant reduction in violence over the past year and expressed his desire for everyone to have money in their pockets, believing that with a good economy and education, everyone can enjoy equal rights and peace.

The Prime Minister also disclosed that he had previously scheduled to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Betong, Yala Province. However, his Malaysian counterpart was engaged in duties in Australia. They have communicated and hoped to visit there together next year. Malaysia intends to assist in solving issues in Thailand's southern border provinces, with both countries enjoying excellent relations, said Srettha. -819 (TNA)
































