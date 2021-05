While the public’s attention has been on coronavirus vaccines, the annual flu shot is still important.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai observed as public health officers administered flu vaccinations to 23 people at the Jomtien Free Zone.







Those eligible for the free flu shots were women more than four months pregnant, children 6-24 months old, people over 65, those with chronic diseases and immune deficiencies and the obese.