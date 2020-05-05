Pattaya hot during the day, less rain this week

By Pattaya Mail
Drought-hit Mapprachan reservoir in Nongprue sub-district, one of the main water reserves supply to Pattaya City and the surrounding areas.
Pattaya City, Chonburi Province and Eastern Part Weather

Cloudy with isolated thundershowers mostly in PrachinBuri, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 26-29 °C. Maximum temperature 34-38 °C. Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers areas.



During 5 – 9 May, hot during the day. Isolated thundershowers. During 10-11 May, hot during the day. Scattered thunderstorms with gusty wind and hails. Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershower areas. Minimum temperature 24-28 °C. Maximum temperature 35-39°C.

Pattaya 7 days Weather Forecast.
