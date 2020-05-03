Pattaya hot and partly cloudy, scattered thundershowers Sun – Tues

By Pattaya Mail
Jomtien Beach, Pattaya City, Chonburi Province.
Pattaya City, Chonburi Province and Eastern Part Weather

Hot with isolated thundershowers mostly in Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, PrachinBuri, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trad. Minimum temperature 25-27 °C. Maximum temperature 33-37 °C. Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers areas.During 2 – 3 May, Hot during the day. Isolated to scattered thundershowers.



During 4 – 8 May, Hot during the day. Isolated thundershowers. Minimum temperature 24-28 °C. Maximum temperature 35-39°C. Southeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr. Wave height below 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershower areas.

Pattaya City 7 days Weather Forecast
Pattaya City 7 days Weather Forecast


