Pattaya hot and partly cloudy, scattered thundershowers Sun – Tues

Pattaya City, Chonburi Province and Eastern Part Weather

Hot with isolated thundershowers mostly in Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, PrachinBuri, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trad. Minimum temperature 25-27 °C. Maximum temperature 33-37 °C. Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers areas.During 2 – 3 May, Hot during the day. Isolated to scattered thundershowers.







During 4 – 8 May, Hot during the day. Isolated thundershowers. Minimum temperature 24-28 °C. Maximum temperature 35-39°C. Southeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr. Wave height below 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershower areas.











