Home What's On in Pattaya Events & Festivals Happy Chanukah
Latest Stories
Pattaya French expat misses petanque players back home
This year’s Petanque Insurance Cup just wasn’t the same for Bruno, a French expat who has lived in Pattaya for a decade. ...
Pattaya eyes 775-million-baht Koh Larn, Naklua upgrades
Pattaya officials unveiled a 775-million-baht plan to boost tourism to Koh Larn and Naklua by up to 20 percent by 2023. Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome on...
Three Thai men marry in unusual group wedding
Three men turned what could have been a love triangle into a marriage at an unusual group wedding in Chanthaburi. ...
400 Thai and Indian businesspeople in Pattaya scammed by dodgy investment app
More than 400 people have been scammed out of millions of baht after investing through a dodgy smartphone app. ...