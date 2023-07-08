Parliament’s PM vote could span three meetings, says Second Deputy House Speaker

The national assembly’s vote for the new Prime Minister could take place across several meetings, should the parliament fail to reach a conclusion within a single meeting. The deputy house speaker revealed the vote could potentially take place across three meetings.

The parliament is heading to a crucial step in the forming of a new government, with the vote to select Prime Minister scheduled for 13 July. Eight parties have already announced their plan to form a government coalition, led by Move Forward party (MFP) which secured the most seats in the lower house. The parties have agreed to vote for MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat as Prime Minister. Mr. Pita will need more than 375 votes, which include votes from the Senate, to become the next leader.







Mr. Pichet Chuamuangphan, who has been selected second deputy house speaker, disclosed that the vote could take place across several meetings, under the circumstance that members were unable to reach a conclusion.

He said the votes could span three meetings, first on 13 July, then 19 July, and 20 July, if needed.

He said the senators he had talked to all had good intentions to see a successful forming of a government. However, it is still unknown how many senators would vote in favor of Mr. Pita. (NNT)

















