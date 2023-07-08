PM Office Minister reiterates popularity of beef in ASEAN

Agriculturalists are urged to recognize the lucrative opportunity in cattle husbandry, as demand for beef in all ASEAN countries is on the rise.

The comment was made by Anucha Nakasai, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, during his visit to Khon Kaen province, to officiate an initiative aimed at fortifying the grassroots economy.







Anucha pointed out that the numbers of cattle and buffalo farms in Thailand are declining, despite the increased demand in the ASEAN bloc.

In response, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has launched the project to provide 1 million cattle to farmers nationwide, encouraging agriculturalists to raise more cattle and buffalo to meet domestic and international markets’ demands.



Late last month, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives successfully negotiated with Vietnam, approving Thai cattle and buffalo farms intending to export live cattle for consumption. This approval allows the first lot of exports from 14 farms, totaling 7,000 animals, worth over 295 million baht.

This development is seen as good news for Thai farmers, providing the opportunity to expand their live cattle export market to other countries, and enhancing Thailand’s economy. It is expected that the future market will continue to grow, leading to a sustainable income for cattle farmers and improving their quality of life without needing to seek employment elsewhere.







Minister Anucha stated that the caretaker government is committed to strengthening the grassroots economy and improving living conditions, particularly for farmers across the country. He also highlighted the immense potential of the Northeast region, which constitutes 70% of the country’s total area, as a significant hub for livestock farming and agriculture. (NNT)

















