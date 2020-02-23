Parliament approves ASEAN’s protocol for dispute settlement mechanism

BANGKOK – Thai Parliament has approved ASEAN’s protocol for dispute settlement mechanisms and called on the government to make necessary preparations.







A government representative told the lawmakers that the protocols improved and updated ASEAN’s dispute settlement mechanisms in line with the changing environment and World Trade Organization dispute settlement principles.

The mechanisms for settlement of economy-related disputes among ASEAN members are improved with specifications on duration of deliberation and options for panel or arbitration.

A number of lawmakers expressed their supports for the protocol while many made their observations on the need for some clarifications such as the proportion of dispute settlement panel members.

Members of Parliament then voted to approve the protocol.







