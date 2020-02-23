Bob Edwards and Paul Davies on fire at Crystal Bay Golf Club

PSC Golf from SIAM Country Resort Pattaya

Tuesday 18th February Crystal Bay A & C Stableford

On Tuesday 18th February 2020 we went with 3 groups to Crystal Bay Golf Club near Pattaya, where we played the A & C loop. The course was in good condition and had some dry spots but a good roll. The greens on the C-loop were slow and the A-loop a little bit faster. Only the bunkers were in bad condition. The weather was very nice today sunny with a cool breeze.





The whole group played well. Three of our group stayed in the forties. It was an exciting finish between Bob Edwards and Paul Davies. Bob was the lucky one and beat Paul on the count back with 41 Stableford points. Paddy Devereux also played well and finished third with 40 Stableford points.

The near pins were won by Paddy Devereux and Paul Davies.

Thursday the 20th February Treasure Hill Stableford

On Thursday the 20th February Treasure Hill was our venue. It was again a nice and sunny day with a strong cool breeze. The course was in very good condition with a good roll on the fairways and hardly no dry brown spots.

We had an interesting battle between 3 players, Paul Davies, Tim Knight and George Gamble. Even though the course was difficult, they produced good results.

Paul Davies confirmed his good form this week and won with 38 Stableford points. Second was Tim Knight with 37 Stableford points, beating George Gamble on the count back.

The near pins were won by Willem Lasonder, George Gamble and Ty Anderson.

