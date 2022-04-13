Panel agrees to promote Thailand as international medical hub

A government panel has approved five goals to promote Thailand as a global medical tourism destination.

According to Dr Sophon Mekthon, assistant to the public health minister, five health and medical objectives were agreed upon during a recent meeting of the panel overseeing the nation’s development as an international medical hub. Dr Sophon, who also presided over the meeting, said the first goal is to create an Andaman wellness corridor in four southern provinces to provide exceptional medical services and hot springs. Marketing, medical and research components will be organized by the Department of Health Services Support and other divisions.



The panel’s second objective is to launch a wellness industry under a green medicine and creative economy model, using cannabis and traditional herbs to provide medical services and treatments. Authorities will also offer courses on medical history and culture to local communities in order to attract domestic and foreign visitors.







The third goal is to enable people to access cannabis businesses using virtual reality technology, while the fourth goal is to provide world-class medical centers by submitting a list of high-potential hospitals to the Cabinet for consideration. Memoranda of understanding (MOUs) will also be established between international universities and local hospitals.

The panel’s fifth and final goal is to transform the country into an educational center that offers an internationally recognized curriculum in medical, traditional, and alternative medicine. (NNT)

































