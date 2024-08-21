Thaksin to deliver special address at ‘Dinner Talk – Vision for Thailand 2024’ event

BANGKOK, Thailand – The flagship policy of distributing 10,000 baht via digital wallets, initially promoted by the Pheu Thai Party under the Srettha government, and now under the leadership of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has faced rumors of potential cancellation. However, recent reports suggest that the project will move forward with adjustments focusing on supporting vulnerable groups.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapan Amornwiwat on August 21 confirmed that the digital wallet initiative is still viable and progressing, although specific details have not yet been disclosed. He assured that a formal announcement will be made once the process is finalized.







According to an insider source, the project will begin by distributing cash directly to vulnerable groups who have previously registered for assistance. This will be part of a broader allocation of 122 billion baht, as recently approved by the parliament. Instead of the initial plan to use digital wallet technology, the funds will be distributed as a one-time cash payment of 10,000 baht through the State Welfare Card program. This change deviates from the original intent of using a digital platform but aims to provide immediate relief to those most in need, regardless of the political origins of the welfare card, which was introduced under the government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha.







The decision to switch from a digital system to direct cash disbursement via welfare cards is seen as a way to expedite aid to vulnerable populations who require urgent support from the government.

In related news, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is scheduled to deliver a special address on August 22 at the “Dinner Talk: Vision for Thailand 2024” event. His speech is expected to cover Thailand’s economic challenges and the government’s plans for economic stimulation, possibly including his views on the digital wallet initiative.





































