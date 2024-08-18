Paetongtarn Shinawatra appointed Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister

Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been officially appointed as Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister following a royal command delivered on August 18, 2024, at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters. The royal decree, issued by His Majesty the King, was presented by House of Representatives Secretary-General Arpath Sukhanunth, formally recognizing her new position. The appointment comes after a majority vote in the House of Representatives on August 16, approving her as the successor to former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

In her new role, Paetongtarn expressed deep gratitude and a strong commitment to serving the country with integrity and dedication. She acknowledged the trust the House of Representatives placed in her and highlighted the responsibilities of leading the nation through its challenges. Her tenure as Prime Minister is set to span the next three years, during which she plans to collaborate closely with the legislative branch and listen to a wide range of perspectives to strengthen and unite the country.







Paetongtarn outlined her vision for Thailand, focusing on enhancing the skills and potential of its citizens. She stressed the importance of involving all sectors, including the Cabinet, coalition partners, civil servants, the private sector, and the public, to improve the country. Her goal is to make Thailand a land of opportunity where all citizens can pursue their dreams and live happily.

As Prime Minister, Paetongtarn said she is determined to lead with a commitment to equality and opportunity for all Thai people, pledging to work tirelessly for the nation’s and its citizens’ betterment. (NNT)





















































