Paetongtarn says Pheu Thai will propose Srettha if Pita fails to secure PM seat in second vote

Pheu Thai Party will propose former property tycoon Srettha Thavisin as its prime minister candidate if Move Forward Party leader loses the second round of parliamentary vote and lets Pheu Thai take the lead in forming the government, said Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra Pheu Thai’s advisory chief and also one of Pheu Thai prime minister candidates.

Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has confirmed Pheu Thai’s full support for MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat in the prime minister vote on Wednesday.







If Pita fails to secure enough support from the bicameral parliament to become the new prime minister and lets Pheu Thai take the lead, Pheu Thai will propose Srettha as he is a suitable option to help the economy, she said.

Asked if the prospective coalition led by Pheu Thai will include Move Forward Party as some senators insist on no votes for coalition allies with MFP, Paetongtarn said the issue will be discussed by the party’s executives and among eight –party coalition alliance step by step. It is a delicate matter and the situation is still uncertain.







At present, the focus should be on when the government will be formed for the people because the country needs to move forward, said Ms. Paetongtarn.

When asked about Thaksin’s planned return to Thailand, Paetongtarn said the return date was postponed as the selection of the prime minister is not yet finalized. He will wait until the political situation stabilizes, so his return will not become a political factor, she said. (TNA)

















