Paetongtarn named country’s most popular political figure in survey by NIDA Poll

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has reaffirmed its commitment to implementing public-centric policies after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was named the country’s most popular political figure in the latest quarterly survey by NIDA Poll. Prime Minister’s Office’s Minister Jiraporn Sinthuprai stated that the 31.35% support in the poll serves as an encouragement for the administration to continue addressing public concerns and advancing key policies.

Despite challenges, the government has made progress on several flagship initiatives, including a 10,000 baht stimulus scheme aimed at boosting the grassroots economy, a three-year debt suspension for farmers, and expanding the “30 Baht Universal Healthcare” policy nationwide. The administration has also focused on international diplomacy, upgrading Thai passports, negotiating visa-free agreements, and working on domestic reforms such as the Clean Air Act to combat the PM2.5 pollution crisis.



Jiraporn added that the positive response to the stimulus scheme aligns with findings from the Dusit Poll, which showed 61% support for the initiative, making it one of the government’s most successful measures. Other popular moves include the administration’s support for flood-affected communities and the decision to freeze the price of cooking gas for three more months. With the Equal Marriage Bill set to take effect in January, the government plans to continue expanding its social and economic policies.

Minister Jiraporn affirmed that the administration will also persist in implementing programs to ensure long-term economic stability and social welfare. (NNT)














































