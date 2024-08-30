Gov’t to raise income levels for state officials and military personnel

BANGKOK, Thailand – In response to current economic conditions and the increasing cost of living, the government has implemented new measures to raise income levels for civil servants, permanent and temporary employees, and enlisted military personnel.

The policy, originally introduced by former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, continues under the leadership of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.







Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced that the Ministry of Finance has issued new regulations, which were recently published in the Royal Gazette. Effective from May 1st, 2024, these regulations increase the ceiling for monthly salaries eligible for a temporary cost of living allowance from 13,285 baht to THB 14,600 baht. Additionally, the minimum monthly salary, when combined with this allowance, will rise from 10,000 baht to 11,000 baht.

Phumtham emphasized the government’s ongoing commitment to improving the income and quality of life for workers across various sectors. He highlighted that this initiative, a continuation of policies from Srettha’s administration, remains a top priority under Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s leadership. (NNT)





































