PACC and Malaysian Ambassador discuss on anti-corruption partnership

Secretary-General of the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), Mr. Bhumivisan Kasemsook, visited the Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok to engage in discussions with H.E. Datuk Jojie Samuel, Ambassador of Malaysia to the Kingdom of Thailand. The PACC expressed gratitude for Malaysia”s participation in the 2023 PACC Public Relations Project and shared information about the PACC”s role as a national coordinating body against corruption.







During the meeting, the Secretary-General highlighted the establishment of the Public Service Center for Investors and Foreigners, aiming to address grievances against misconduct by state officials. The focus of the discussion was to explore ways of enhancing trust in Thailand”s public sector operations, particularly to attract Malaysian tourists and investors. The conversation extended to seeking collaboration in corruption prevention between the two nations, acknowledging Malaysia”s effective anti-corruption measures as evident in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI 2022).







The Malaysian Ambassador appreciated the longstanding positive relations between Thailand and Malaysia, endorsing the cooperation between PACC and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). He expressed willingness to facilitate coordination between the Thai-Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and PACC, emphasizing the potential positive impact on the perception of Thai public services and the improvement of Thailand”s CPI score. (NNT)





























