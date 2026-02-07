Overseas voter turnout rises sharply in Thailand’s 2026 general election

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s overseas voting figures for the 2026 general election show a strong rise in participation, with turnout surpassing levels seen in the previous national poll. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the data point to growing engagement among Thai citizens living abroad in both the general election and the national referendum.







For the general election, 139,810 Thai nationals registered to vote overseas, and 122,674 ballots were cast, producing a turnout rate of 87.74 percent. This represents an increase from the 2023 election, which recorded 115,227 registrations and a turnout of 86.72 percent. For the national referendum, 95,975 overseas voters registered, while final turnout figures are still being compiled as reports continue to arrive from Thai missions worldwide.

Australia recorded the highest number of registered overseas voters for the general election, followed by the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The same countries led participation in the referendum, with Australia again ranking first, followed by the United States, Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Voting was organized in 135 countries through a mix of in-person polling stations, postal voting, and mobile units to reach voters in remote areas.



The return of overseas ballots to Thailand is being handled through multiple secure channels. Ballots from 72 locations are being transported by air cargo, while officials from 19 missions are personally carrying ballots back to Thailand. In neighboring countries, four missions are delivering ballots by land. The ministry said the coordinated logistics are intended to ensure all overseas votes arrive safely and on schedule for counting. (NNT)



































