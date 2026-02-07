Deputy PM orders review of wild elephant management after relocation death

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin has ordered a thorough review of wild elephant management following the death of an elephant during a relocation operation from Khon Kaen province to a food source restoration area in Loei.







Suchart directed related officials to closely supervise field operations and maintain continuous oversight. The incident will be used to reassess existing procedures and reinforce preventive measures, including expanding natural food sources in forest areas, installing GPS tracking devices on wild elephants, increasing the capacity of rapid-response teams, and advancing long-term management planning.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said the relocation was carried out in accordance with scientific principles and international standards, with veterinarians and animal handlers present throughout and the elephant’s condition monitored at all stages. Laboratory examinations are underway to determine the exact cause of death.





In response to the incident, the ministry ordered the immediate formation of a fact-finding committee to review the circumstances and operational steps involved. External experts and academics will participate in the review to draw lessons, refine practices, and develop clear, practical guidelines for nationwide application to prevent similar cases.

The department has also sought an extension from the Khon Kaen Administrative Court and filed an appeal regarding the handling of three remaining wild elephants to allow further consideration of safer approaches. Suchart and MNRE officials expressed condolences over the loss of the elephant and conveyed sympathy to the family of a member of the public who perished in a recent wild elephant incident in Khon Kaen province. (NNT)



































