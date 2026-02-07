Bangkok Governor invites public to try free electric taxi boat service during trial period

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has invited residents and visitors to try the city’s new electric taxi boat service, which is operating free of charge on a trial basis through the end of February. Chadchart and Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon recently joined a test ride from the Hua Lamphong Railway Station Pier to Phra Sumen Fort Pier to assess service readiness and passenger comfort.

During the trip, the governor offered operational recommendations, calling for reduced engine noise to improve onboard comfort and clearer conversation among passengers. He also suggested increasing the cruising speed, now about 13 kilometers per hour, to shorten travel times and improve efficiency along the route.







The service can be booked through the MuvMi application and operates daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Each electric taxi boat accommodates up to six passengers and serves 14 piers along Phadung Krung Kasem Canal and the Banglamphu area, linking major transport hubs with historic districts. Key stops include Hua Lamphong Railway Station, Thewet Market, and Phra Sumen Fort. Fares are expected to be introduced in March 2026 at rates similar to MuvMi electric tuk-tuks.

Feedback gathered during the free trial will be used to fine-tune operations before the service enters regular use. (NNT)



































