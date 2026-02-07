EC removes three party-list candidates following Supreme Court order

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Election Commission of Thailand has announced the removal of three party-list candidates from the official list of applicants for the House of Representatives election, following a Supreme Court order issued under the organic law on parliamentary elections.







The Election Commission noted that under Section 61 of the Organic Act on the Election of Members of the House of Representatives B.E. 2561 (2018), if the Commission determines before election day that a candidate lacks the required qualifications or is subject to a legal prohibition, it must petition the Supreme Court to remove that individual from the candidate announcement.

The Election Commission advised the public to follow official election updates and referendum information on its website at www.ect.go.th, at provincial election offices, or via the 1444 hotline. (NNT)



































