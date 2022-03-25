Over 400,000 foreign visitors arrived in Phuket since July last year

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has reported that the Phuket Sandbox program has generated more than 50 billion baht since its launch in 2021.

TAT Phuket office director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri said the revenue generated for the Phuket economy since the launch of the Phuket Sandbox program on July 1st, 2021, allows businesses to recover from years of economic doldrums caused by Covid-19 outbreaks.



Local officials said over the past eight months, more than 400,000 foreign visitors arrived in Phuket, generating approximately 21 billion baht in revenue. They added that as many as 70,000 rooms were reserved by overseas visitors, although the average number of nights spent per visitor on the island has decreased compared to a few months ago.







The Phuket TAT director said emphasis will now be placed on boosting the number of domestic tourists to the island province, saying that roadshows will soon be held across Thailand to promote more flights to Phuket. She said events in other international markets will also be organized in the coming months to attract more visits to other regions of the country. (NNT)































