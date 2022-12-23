Over 3 million domestic trips anticipated during New Year holidays in Thailand

Around 3.14 million domestic trips in Thailand are expected during the New Year holidays, generating around 11.2 billion baht for the tourist industry.

Yuthasak Supasorn, the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), claimed that the New Year holidays would see a rise in the number of local tourists, especially in the Northern regions, where 560,380 journeys are anticipated.







TAT predicts that the North, with the highest occupancy rate of 78%, will earn an income of around 2.05 billion baht, followed by the Northeast and East, with occupancy rates of 75% and 72%, earning 1.26 billion baht and 3.88 billion baht, respectively. Meanwhile, the southern region’s occupancy rates will stand at 70%, and the central region at 68%.

As for the New Year countdown, TAT and business partners will hold Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023 events in 12 provinces. These festivities are estimated to attract 899,000 visitors across all countdown venues, resulting in a total revenue of 4.21 billion baht, with Bangkok expected to earn the most at 1.52 billion baht.







Despite these optimistic results, the TAT Governor emphasized that domestic tourism still faces challenges, such as sluggish spending due to consumer debt, rising goods and service costs, and volatile energy prices. This means that domestic tourists would experience a 10% increase in vacation costs, causing them to shorten their holiday stays or plan shorter trips. (NNT)

























