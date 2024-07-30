Man in frenzy wielding two knives apprehended in Prawet area, Bangkok

A man reportedly went into frenzy, brandishing two kitchen knives and attempting to attack people in the Prawet area in Bangkok on July 30. The incident was first reported by the Facebook page “Nakorn 45” which stated, “Everyone ran in all directions! Rescuers arrived to help a patient from the emergency hotline, but upon arrival, the patient suddenly grabbed two knives and started slashing at people in the Prawet area.”







According to initial reports from the rescue personnel on the scene, they had been informed by the suspect’s mother that they needed to take her son to the hospital. Upon arriving at the house, the man initially spoke normally with the rescue team. However, as they were about to get into the car, he suddenly went into a frenzy, grabbing two kitchen knives and charging at the rescuers who were about to transport him to the hospital. This unexpected turn of events caused the rescuers to flee, prompting them to call the Prawet Police Station for assistance.







The man, now even more agitated, continued waving the knives around before breaking through the police line and crossing several lanes of a major road. Fearing he might harm bystanders, police pursued him.

The latest reports confirm that police have successfully apprehended the man and are taking him to the Prawet Police Station for further investigation.



































