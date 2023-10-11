Over 1,400 Thai workers in Israel want to return home

Recent developments in the war-torn Israel highlight the challenging situation for Thai workers in the country. While the overall circumstances remain largely unchanged, a report from the Royal Thai embassy in Tel Aviv is expected later today (October 10th) to provide an update. Commercial flights and other assistance aircraft currently face difficulties accessing the area, acknowledging the complexity of the situation.







Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Phumtham Wechayachai, made the statement. He emphasized that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is closely monitoring the situation due to concerns for the Thai nationals there. At present, more than 1,400 Thai individuals have expressed their intention to return home, with 15 scheduled to arrive in Thailand on October 12th.







Lastly, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed that related officers are working diligently to bring Thai nationals home. He added that the Thai government is deeply concerned about the well-being of Thai citizens in Israel, and is actively coordinating with relevant officers to find solutions. (NNT)













