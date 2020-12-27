Over 100 ASQ+ALQ hotels and quarantine services in Thailand on new one-stop booking platform

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is delighted to announce the most recent example of tourism-related public-private sector co-operation with the launch of https://asq.ascendtravel.com platform for booking ASQ+ALQ hotels in Thailand.

The Digital Council of Thailand and ASQ-ALQ Thailand Club, together with leading Thai travel start-ups, Ascend Travel and Horganice teamed up to launch the online platform in Thai and English. It features more than 100 ASQ/ALQ hotels in Thailand, along with value-added services to meet all Thai Ministry of Public Health quarantine requirements.





Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “As a collaboration between the government and the private sector, this is a new alternative for booking ASQ+ALQ hotels in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was created to assist both Thais returning home and international tourists, as the mandatory 14-day quarantine applies equally to all.”

The online platform offers customized packages that can include accommodation for 15 nights, airport transfers direct to the hotels, and three meals per day. It is supported by on-site nursing services available 24/7 to check on guest’s health and administer the three COVID-19 tests required to clear quarantine (conducted on-site on different days).

It also offers an easy to understand step-by-step infographic covering all the requirements needed before and after booking, plus quarantine rules and regulations.







TAT continues to create various platforms and support mechanisms to help potential visitors, while not compromising public safety and health. These include partnering with the Thai travel industry on multiple tourism campaigns and projects, including the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification, ASQ Paradise and Amazing Thailand Plus, to name just a few.

This most recent example of public-private sector co-operation was led by TAT and Thai Ministry of Digital Economy and Society in co-operation with the Thai Ministry of Public Health, Digital Council of Thailand, ASQ-ALQ Thailand Club, Ascend Travel, and Horganice.

For more information and bookings, please go to https://asq.ascendtravel.com















