Pattaya’s Walking Street bars redouble virus-control efforts

Walking Street bars have stepped up coronavirus-prevention efforts to stay on the government’s good side as the number of new cases rises nationwide.

Pubs such as the Stones House doubled the number of temperature screening points and insist customers must register with the government’s Thai Chana contact-tracing app or sign a register.







Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri sent officers to inspect the South Pattaya nightlife strip and Soi Buakhao to ensure bars and restaurants were complying with all disease-control regulations.

Chonburi Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai said the province will randomly inspect businesses employing migrant labor and will be keeping a close eye on spots drawing crowds of locals and tourists.















