Barry Tregurtha takes top Billabong Pattaya prize on Xmas Day

PSC Golf from Billabong golf

Friday, 25th December

Burapha, A & B

Stableford

Xmas day at Burapha and what a day out it was. With 6 groups, we just breezed around the course with no holdups. We played the recently opened and renovated A and B loops which were in excellent condition. The greens were a little fluffy but like good wine they will get better with age.

A large thank you to Mike and the staff at Burapha for the lovely lunch they served after golf. It was absolutely perfect.







We played a Stableford competition to have a fun day, and some of the funny hats and the goings on back at the Billabong were something to behold. The spray stuff from the cans was everywhere – up to the girls to clean that up.

We will start with the twos by Barry Tregurtha, Glyn Davies and Theiry Petrement, as they were the only players to manage that.

Mark Walters took 3rd place with 39 points. Gary Tassell just out of quarantine took 2nd spot with a fine 41.

Barry Tregurtha was the man of the moment. Playing off 17 handicap and shooting 36 gross on the back nine to score 27 points, he added 17 on the front nine to score 44 points and take the top prize. A great round indeed mate, well done.















