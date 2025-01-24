Outdoor burning remains high, 352 schools in Bangkok closed due to air pollution

BANGKOK, Thailand – Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has been closely monitoring the ongoing air pollution crisis, stating that outdoor burning activities, especially from areas outside the city, are still contributing significantly to the haze, January 24. As a result, 352 schools in Bangkok have been ordered to close.

Governor Chadchart explained that today’s pollution levels were worse than yesterday, with 67 areas marked in red for poor air quality. He expressed hope that conditions would improve over the next two days as weather conditions are expected to open up. He also noted that this is not just a problem for Bangkok, but also affects the surrounding provinces, central Thailand, the eastern region, and many other areas. He urged residents to be cautious about their health, wear face masks, and avoid outdoor activities.







The ongoing burning issue remains a major contributor to the pollution, particularly from agricultural areas outside of the city. The governor highlighted that burning rice stubble in fields is still prevalent in areas like Nakhon Nayok province. Local authorities have explained that due to the difficulty in removing large stubble, farmers resort to burning, but no clear solution has been offered yet.

In response to the crisis, the city has implemented a “Low Emission Zone” (LEZ) restricting large trucks that are not registered as “green” vehicles from entering certain parts of the city, including the Ratchadaphisek Ring Road and 13 districts along main roads. Between January 23-24, 2025, 3,017 trucks entered the restricted areas, with only 305 having registered for the green zone. Trucks that violate this regulation are subject to fines under the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act, with penalties of up to 2,000 Baht and possible imprisonment for up to one month.



In addition, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has been conducting continuous inspections for black smoke emissions from vehicles. BMA’s legal power mainly stems from the Environmental Quality Promotion Act, while cooperation from other agencies is necessary for effective enforcement.

Regarding schools, as of today, 352 schools under the BMA have been closed to protect students from the hazardous air quality. The governor predicts that air quality will improve around January 27-28, and has stated that no further measures will be escalated at this time. (TNA)













































