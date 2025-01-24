Bangkok launches free public transit and emission crackdowns

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Prime Minister has directed the Ministry of Transport to implement emergency measures to address the PM 2.5 air pollution crisis. From January 25 to 31, all public transit, including BTS, MRT, and BMTA buses, will be free of charge. The government has allocated a central budget of over 140 million baht to compensate transit operators.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit announced the measures in an emergency press conference, stating that the PM 2.5 issue is a top priority for the government. The free public transportation initiative aims to encourage a 20–30% increase in public transit usage and reduce vehicle emissions. The compensation for transit operators will be based on their average revenue over the past seven days.







In addition, eight vehicle emission inspection points will be set up around Bangkok and surrounding areas:

Future Park Rangsit

Khlong Toei Pier

Chatuchak Park on Phaholyothin Road

Bangna-Trad Road, KM 1

Suwinthawong Road near Minburi Waterworks

Rama II Road (outbound) near Bangkhunthian Highway Office

Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road, KM 4, near Lotus

Borommaratchachonnani Road (both inbound and outbound)

Minister Suriya will visit the Khlong Toei Pier checkpoint at 3:30 PM to oversee operations.



Furthermore, the Ministry of Transport has ordered state agencies and construction contractors to immediately implement stricter measures at infrastructure project sites. These include water spraying, cleaning vehicle wheels entering and exiting sites, sweeping dirt-covered roads, covering stored materials, and prohibiting open burning of waste.

The government will evaluate the effectiveness of these measures and air quality after the seven-day period to decide whether to extend or enhance the initiatives.

These efforts are expected to significantly mitigate the current air quality crisis, which has alarmed both residents and authorities.

































